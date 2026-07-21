Assam Government's Swift Response to Monsoon-Made Flood Crisis

The Assam government has initiated a 'swift, coordinated and people-centric response' to tackle the flood crisis instigated by intense monsoon rains, according to BJP Assam spokesperson Mita Nath Bora. The heavy rainfall in upstream catchments has significantly increased water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, leading to widespread flooding.

IMD reports highlighted that certain regions of Assam experienced very heavy rainfall, between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a day, with some areas seeing more than 204.4 mm in the same period. Despite the adverse weather, the government activated its disaster response mechanism, mobilizing departments and agencies efficiently, Bora remarked. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has tasked ministers and MLAs to oversee crisis management efforts in affected locales.

Authorities including ASDMA, SDRF, NDRF, Assam Police, and health services are operating tirelessly. Relief remains a priority, with 101 centers offering shelter and essential services, while over 9,600 people are housed in camps and 34,905 receive aid outside camps. Medical teams are deployed to ensure essentials like medicine and clean water reach vulnerable groups. The government is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating through local control rooms, expressing sorrow for the casualties, and keeping the Indian Army and Air Force on standby for further assistance if necessary.