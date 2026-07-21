Gujarat Government Grants COVID Warrior Status to GSRTC Employees

The Gujarat government will provide Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia assistance to families of 115 GSRTC employees who died from COVID-19 during the pandemic. A ceremony in Gandhinagar will mark the disbursement of Rs 28.75 crore, honoring the essential service of these 'COVID Warriors' in public transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 22:57 IST
Gujarat Government Grants COVID Warrior Status to GSRTC Employees
Representative Image (Photo/X/@OfficialGsrtc) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Gujarat government has announced the distribution of Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia cheques to the families of 115 employees of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) who succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty. The ceremony will take place tomorrow at Narmada Hall, Swarnim Sankul-1, Gandhinagar, reflecting the state administration's acknowledgment of the service and sacrifice of its personnel during the pandemic.

As the backbone of Gujarat's public transportation, GSRTC operates over 8,000 buses daily, covering more than 3.4 lakh kilometers and serving over 2 lakh passengers. During the COVID-19 crisis in 2020-21, GSRTC played a pivotal role in transporting migrant workers safely, operating nearly 23,000 trips and relocating close to 700,000 passengers to their native towns, underscoring the critical role of its employees.

The verification committee of the corporation has confirmed that 115 workers, including drivers, conductors, and staff, contracted COVID-19, leading to their deaths. Acknowledging these employees as COVID Warriors, the government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, extends this financial aid as a tribute to their dedication. The Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, addressed uncertainties regarding eligibility by ensuring that all deceased GSRTC employees are recognized and supported similarly as government counterparts, thus resolving any doubts and showcasing an empathetic stance towards these frontline heroes.

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