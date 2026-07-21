Gujarat's SWAGAT Initiative: A Blend of Grievance Redressal and Natural Farming Advocacy

The SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, initiated in 2003 and held monthly under the guidance of Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is set for July 23. Alongside, the Chief Minister advocates natural farming, promoting sustainability among rural communities through direct engagement with farmers practicing eco-friendly techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:35 IST
Gujarat's SWAGAT Initiative: A Blend of Grievance Redressal and Natural Farming Advocacy
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Gujarat's SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, a monthly event created in 2003 with inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled for July 23. This initiative will see Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally attending to public grievances, providing a platform for citizens to voice their concerns directly.

On Thursday, residents can submit their grievances in person at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit in Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar, between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The Chief Minister's presence during the afternoon session showcases the importance placed on addressing community issues efficiently.

In parallel, CM Patel is advancing Prime Minister Modi's "Back to Basics" vision. On July 18, he visited natural farming advocate Alpesh Patel's property in Mahundra village. Patel's engagement with the community emphasized the importance of sustainable agricultural practices and reducing reliance on chemical fertilizers to protect both soil health and public health.

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