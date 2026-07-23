NEET Abolition: MK Stalin Amplifies Student Protests

MK Stalin, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, has condemned NEET, citing its failure to alleviate student stress, curb commercialization, and enhance standards. He supports ongoing student protests, urging the Union Government to abolish NEET and trust states in education reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:47 IST
NEET Abolition: MK Stalin Amplifies Student Protests
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a decisive statement, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin called for the abolition of NEET, arguing that it has failed in its core objectives of reducing student burden, curtailing commercialization, and improving educational standards.

Stalin voiced his support for ongoing student protests, which he believes highlight structural issues with NEET, urging the Union Government to trust the states and scrap the controversial exam.

He underscored the urgency of the situation, citing the widespread attention the protests have garnered and reiterating Tamil Nadu's strong stance against NEET as crucial for defending social justice and providing lasting solutions.

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