Maharashtra Bandh Sparks Tensions as VBA Leader Detained

The Vikhroli police detained Chetan Ahire, the Mumbai Regional President of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), just as the state-wide 'Maharashtra Bandh' commenced. This shutdown was organized in response to alleged police brutality against students peacefully protesting in Delhi.

Using the social media platform X, the VBA criticized the police's actions, labeling them as 'suppression.' 'July 23 marks Maharashtra Bandh. Chetan Ahire, our Mumbai State President, was taken into custody for protesting the harsh police measures on students in Delhi,' said the VBA in their post.

Efforts by party workers to obstruct the Eastern Express Highway were thwarted by police intervention. The VBA also stated that several of its leaders had received police notices, with many placed under virtual house arrest to prevent protest activities. Areas with significant Dalit populations could feel the bandh's impact, affecting places like Chembur, Ghatkopar, and Dharavi, along with parts of Sambhajinagar, Akola, and Nagpur.

VBA's chief, Prakash Ambedkar, plans to address the media at his Dadar residence regarding the ongoing bandh and the police's actions. While the broader opposition shows verbal support, their absence from ground-level activities may limit the protest's statewide effect.