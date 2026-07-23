Maharashtra Bandh Sparks Tensions as VBA Leader Detained

Chetan Ahire, Mumbai Regional President of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, has been detained by Vikhroli police amid the Maharashtra Bandh protest. The protest was called against alleged police brutality on Delhi students. VBA workers faced police action, as leaders condemned the measures through social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:49 IST
Maharashtra Bandh Sparks Tensions as VBA Leader Detained
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Mumbai State President Chetan Ahire (Photo/ @VBAforIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vikhroli police detained Chetan Ahire, the Mumbai Regional President of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), just as the state-wide 'Maharashtra Bandh' commenced. This shutdown was organized in response to alleged police brutality against students peacefully protesting in Delhi.

Using the social media platform X, the VBA criticized the police's actions, labeling them as 'suppression.' 'July 23 marks Maharashtra Bandh. Chetan Ahire, our Mumbai State President, was taken into custody for protesting the harsh police measures on students in Delhi,' said the VBA in their post.

Efforts by party workers to obstruct the Eastern Express Highway were thwarted by police intervention. The VBA also stated that several of its leaders had received police notices, with many placed under virtual house arrest to prevent protest activities. Areas with significant Dalit populations could feel the bandh's impact, affecting places like Chembur, Ghatkopar, and Dharavi, along with parts of Sambhajinagar, Akola, and Nagpur.

VBA's chief, Prakash Ambedkar, plans to address the media at his Dadar residence regarding the ongoing bandh and the police's actions. While the broader opposition shows verbal support, their absence from ground-level activities may limit the protest's statewide effect.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026