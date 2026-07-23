Jammu-Srinagar Highway Subsidence Amid Torrential Rains Triggers Crisis

A critical segment of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has dramatically subsided near Dewal Bridge in Udhampur district, as relentless heavy rains continue. Images depict severe deterioration, compounded by rapidly flowing river waters adjacent to the highway.

This incident is part of a broader infrastructure crisis plaguing the region this week. Flash floods have also compromised the Kallar-Androla bridge on the Munawer river, a project nearing completion by the Public Works Department, yet to be publicly unveiled.

The deputy CM, Surinder Choudhary, expressed deep condolences for the loss of lives in Poonch district due to these natural disasters. Efforts are underway to counteract water and electricity shortages and restore road access, with a commitment to applying for central relief aid.