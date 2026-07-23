Indian Railways Greenlights ₹440 Crore Project for Third Rail Line Expansion

Indian Railways has embarked on a significant expansion venture, approving a ₹440 crore project to lay a third railway line between Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur on the South Eastern Railway. This strategically important initiative aims to boost freight capacity and alleviate congestion along a heavily trafficked rail corridor.

The Ministry of Railways confirmed that this new line, spanning 14.52 kilometers, is expected to manage an additional 3.52 million tonnes of freight annually. This move forms a crucial part of Indian Railways' broader strategy to enhance capacity on densely-used routes, thus facilitating swifter movement of both freight and passenger services, in response to the burgeoning transportation needs of industries and essential goods.

The corridor currently manages 23.80 million tonnes of freight traffic per annum, dealing with key commodities like coal, iron ore, and steel. With existing operations running at 115.71 percent line capacity, the introduction of a third line is designed to ease current bottlenecks, increasing operational efficiency and ensuring a more reliable network. Upon completion, this expansion is anticipated to bolster economic growth by reinforcing infrastructure vital to the movement of critical commodities.