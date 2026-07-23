Morgan Stanley Predicts Federal Reserve Standstill Until 2026 Amid Easing Inflation

Morgan Stanley Research anticipates the US Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady until 2026, contrary to market speculation of at least one rate hike. The investment bank argues the combination of moderating inflation and already-stringent financial conditions negates the necessity for additional policy tightening.

According to a report titled 'Watch Out for a Fed Pause,' markets might be overrating the likelihood of extra rate hikes this year. Michael Gapen, Morgan Stanley's Chief US Economist, highlighted the expectation of a declining inflation path that could lead to two rate cuts in 2027 as inflation normalizes.

Market conditions have already adjusted to persistent inflation risks by elevating the implied Fed funds rate path. Martin Tobias, Morgan Stanley's US Interest Rate Strategist, emphasized that the Fed does not need to enforce further financial condition tightening; rather, it should focus on forthcoming data.

With moderating inflation and a cooling housing market, Morgan Stanley suggests stable Fed policy will favor government bonds and high-quality income-generating assets. Chief Fixed Income Strategist Vishy Tirupattur outlined an anticipated decline in the 10-year US Treasury yield to 4.25% by the end of 2026.

As inflation moderates, investment-grade credit shows resilience, supported by corporate fundamentals. Yet, record debt issuance may limit price gains, shifting returns towards income and security selection instead of capital appreciation.