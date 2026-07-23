CBI's Crackdown Unveils Massive Fraud in Chandigarh

In a sweeping crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches across Chandigarh and Ludhiana, targeting multiple locations linked to a massive financial fraud affecting government funds. The probe is focused on misappropriated funds from IDFC First Bank accounts, specifically those of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd. (CSCL) and the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh.

Seizing a range of evidence, the CBI confiscated incriminating documents and digital evidence, including storage drives, digital signatures, and financial records, integral to the ongoing investigation. The seized materials are undergoing a detailed examination to uncover the extent of the misappropriation and identify all entities involved.

This operation follows the CBI taking over from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana. The investigation has uncovered a larger fraud at the IDFC First Bank's Sector-32 Branch, allegedly involving Rs 504 crore in government funds being siphoned off. Charges have been filed against multiple individuals and entities, as the CBI intensifies efforts to trace the misappropriated funds and bring the culprits to justice.