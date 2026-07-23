CBI's Crackdown Unveils Massive Fraud in Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches in Chandigarh and Ludhiana, unraveling a significant misappropriation of government funds from IDFC First Bank accounts. Incriminating documents related to the fraud have been seized in a case that involves public servants and private entities, showing an elaborate scheme siphoning off Rs 504 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:53 IST
CBI's Crackdown Unveils Massive Fraud in Chandigarh
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches across Chandigarh and Ludhiana, targeting multiple locations linked to a massive financial fraud affecting government funds. The probe is focused on misappropriated funds from IDFC First Bank accounts, specifically those of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd. (CSCL) and the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh.

Seizing a range of evidence, the CBI confiscated incriminating documents and digital evidence, including storage drives, digital signatures, and financial records, integral to the ongoing investigation. The seized materials are undergoing a detailed examination to uncover the extent of the misappropriation and identify all entities involved.

This operation follows the CBI taking over from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana. The investigation has uncovered a larger fraud at the IDFC First Bank's Sector-32 Branch, allegedly involving Rs 504 crore in government funds being siphoned off. Charges have been filed against multiple individuals and entities, as the CBI intensifies efforts to trace the misappropriated funds and bring the culprits to justice.

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