Ukraine downs one out of 27 Russian ballistic missiles, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine's air defenses were unable to intercept most of the 35 Russian missiles and 185 drones launched on Saturday, with only one ballistic missile downed.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 12:36 IST
Ukraine downs one out of 27 Russian ballistic missiles, Zelenskiy says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​Ukraine ‌downed only one ​out of ‌27 Russian ballistic missiles during a major attack ‌on Saturday as the ‌country lacks interceptors for the U.S. ⁠Patriot ​systems, President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy said ⁠that Russia launched ​a total of 35 ⁠missiles, including 27 ballistic ⁠missiles ​and 185 attack drones. ⁠The capital Kyiv was the ⁠primary ⁠target of the attack, he ‌said.

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