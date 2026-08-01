Ukraine downs one out of 27 Russian ballistic missiles, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine's air defenses were unable to intercept most of the 35 Russian missiles and 185 drones launched on Saturday, with only one ballistic missile downed.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine downed only one out of 27 Russian ballistic missiles during a major attack on Saturday as the country lacks interceptors for the U.S. Patriot systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy said that Russia launched a total of 35 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles and 185 attack drones. The capital Kyiv was the primary target of the attack, he said.