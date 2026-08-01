Ukraine downs one out of 27 Russian ballistic missiles, Zelenskiy says

​Ukraine ‌downed only one ​out of ‌27 Russian ballistic missiles during a major attack ‌on Saturday as the ‌country lacks interceptors for the U.S. ⁠Patriot ​systems, President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy said ⁠that Russia launched ​a total of 35 ⁠missiles, including 27 ballistic ⁠missiles ​and 185 attack drones. ⁠The capital Kyiv was the ⁠primary ⁠target of the attack, he ‌said.