Family of Chhattisgarh labourer killed in Kulgam terror attack seeks swift return of mortal remains, government support

Grief engulfed Bundeli village in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district after labourer Deepak Ratre was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. His family has appealed to the government to bring back his mortal remains at the earliest and provide financial assistance. Speaking to ANI, Deepak's brother Manoj Ratre said the family was informed that he had been killed in the terror attack and urged the authorities to extend support to the bereaved family.

"We received information that he was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. We request the government and administration to bring his mortal remains to our village and provide financial assistance to the family. He leaves behind a disabled younger brother and a widowed mother. We also request support for their future livelihood. Deepak had been working there as a labourer to support his family," he said. Family member Shantibai Ratre said Deepak had gone to Jammu and Kashmir more than six months ago for daily wage work.

"Deepak had gone there over six months ago for daily wage work. We learned at night that he had been shot. We request the government and administration to bring his mortal remains to Bundeli village as soon as possible," she told ANI. Relative Haldhar Ratre said the family first received information that Deepak had been injured before later being informed of his death.

"Deepak had been working there for over six months. On the night of July 31, around midnight, we received information from the police that Deepak had been injured in a terrorist attack. The confirmation came later. Two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were targeted--one from Baloda Bazaar and another my nephew, Deepak Ratre," he said. He further alleged that, according to the information received by the family, the terrorists had asked the labourers about their caste and community before opening fire.

"We strongly condemn this act and request the government to take strict action so that such incidents are not repeated. Deepak's final rites will take place in his native village, Bundeli. We have been informed that efforts are being made to bring the body back soon," he added. Meanwhile, SDM Malkharoda Rupendra Patel said the local administration had contacted the family and assured all possible assistance.

"We have spoken to the family and are discussing possible government assistance. We remain in contact with them. Further discussions are ongoing," Patel told ANI. Deepak Ratre had moved to Jammu and Kashmir in search of work and was among the labourers killed in the terrorist attack in Kulgam. The local administration has assured the family of all possible support. (ANI)