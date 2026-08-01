Air Marshal Tejpal Singh Takes Charge as Deputy Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Tejpal Singh AVSM VM officially assumed the appointment of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff on 1 August 2026, marking a significant leadership change in the Indian Air Force. The senior officer began his new role by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, paying tribute to the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot on 16 June 1990, Air Marshal Tejpal Singh has built an accomplished career spanning more than three decades. He has logged over 3,500 flying hours across different aircraft and operational roles, reflecting his vast experience in military aviation.

His professional credentials include qualification as a Category A Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot, two highly specialised roles that demand exceptional flying skills, technical expertise and operational knowledge. Throughout his career, he has handled several important operational, command and staff assignments, contributing to the Air Force in both leadership and strategic planning roles.

Honoured for Exceptional Service

The Air Marshal's dedication and professional excellence have earned him some of the country's highest military honours. He received the Vayu Sena Medal in January 2011 in recognition of his distinguished service and was later awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in January 2021 by the President of India for his outstanding contribution to the Indian Air Force.

These decorations reflect his consistent commitment to operational excellence, leadership and the strengthening of the Air Force's capabilities over the years.

Leadership Transition at Air Headquarters

Air Marshal Tejpal Singh succeeds Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti SYSM AVSM VM, who retired on 31 July 2026 after completing 39 years of distinguished service in the Indian Air Force.

The leadership transition comes as the Indian Air Force continues to focus on strengthening operational preparedness, modernisation and capability development. With his extensive experience as a fighter pilot, instructor, test pilot and senior commander, Air Marshal Tejpal Singh brings a wealth of operational knowledge to one of the Air Force's most important leadership positions.