PM Modi to Grace IIT Delhi Convocation, Unveils AI Supercomputer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 57th Convocation Ceremony at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on August 8. Scheduled to speak to over 3,000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, his presence underscores the event's significance as a platform for honoring academic excellence.

The convocation will see the Prime Minister presentation of notable awards such as the President's Gold Medal among others. In a nod to innovation and advancement, he will inaugurate the Param Pragya, an advanced AI-powered supercomputing facility at IIT Delhi's Sonipat Campus, highlighting India's forward strides in cutting-edge research and technology.

Earlier the same day, Modi marked National Handloom Day, celebrating India's heritage in the sector. He acknowledged the artisans and craftspeople's roles in rural empowerment and women-led development, urging citizens to promote the craft via social media. He invited people to share their favorite handloom products online, amplifying the #NationalHandloomDay initiative.