Supreme Court Halts High Court Proceedings on Sahyog Portal Controversy

The Supreme Court has paused proceedings in the Karnataka and Bombay High Courts, centralizing challenges to the constitutional validity of the Sahyog Portal and relevant IT rules. The Union government seeks consolidated adjudication by the apex court on the legality of content takedown mechanisms under the 2021 IT Rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 22:01 IST
Supreme Court Halts High Court Proceedings on Sahyog Portal Controversy
Supreme court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a temporary halt on proceedings in the Karnataka and Bombay High Courts concerning petitions that question the constitutionality of the Sahyog Portal and related content takedown regulations under the Information Technology Act. The decision comes amid calls for a unified assessment of the legal challenges.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, responded to the Central government's request to transfer these cases to the top court for a joint hearing. The bench announced notices on the transfer petitions, emphasizing that existing proceedings in the lower courts remain on hold until further notice.

The Union government aims to bring four cases under the Supreme Court's purview, seeking a comprehensive ruling on the constitutional and legal questions at hand. Notable petitions include those from X Corp, DigiPub News India Foundation, comedian Kunal Kamra, and senior advocate Haresh Jagtiani, spotlighting significant challenges to the government's content regulation approach.

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