Trump's Controversial Move Against Federal Reserve Governor

President Donald Trump is advancing his push to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, despite a previous ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in June that barred any such action. This latest development was reported by ABC News on Friday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The White House has formally communicated to Cook, requesting that she respond within a three-week timeframe to the president's contemplation of her removal. This adds another layer of tension as Cook's potential dismissal remains a point of contention in the current administration.

This continued effort reflects Trump's disregard for the Supreme Court's earlier ruling and his determination to follow through on his agenda. The outcome of this scenario could have significant implications for the Federal Reserve and its governance.