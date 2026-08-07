Trump vs. Cook: The Battle Over Fed Governance
U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook continue, despite a Supreme Court decision maintaining Cook's position. Trump cites unproved mortgage fraud claims, while Cook's lawyer dismisses the allegations as baseless and politically motivated. The Federal Reserve and court rulings protect independent governance.
- Country:
- United States
In an ongoing conflict, President Donald Trump is attempting to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook after a Supreme Court ruling halted his earlier efforts. Cook maintains her stance amid the unproven allegations leveled by Trump.
This week, the White House issued a letter to Cook, stating that Trump is 'considering' her removal and demanding she address mortgage fraud accusations within three weeks. Cook's attorney has publicly rebuffed these claims, describing them as unfounded.
The United States Supreme Court, in a narrow 5-4 decision earlier this year, affirmed Cook's position to ensure the Federal Reserve's autonomy against the president's unprecedented challenge, marking a significant moment in maintaining checks and balances.