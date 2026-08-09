Major Illegal Gambling Network Busted in Mukundpur, 22 Arrested

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Outer North District successfully dismantled a major gambling network operating out of the Mukundpur area, officials announced on Sunday. The operation resulted in the arrest of 22 individuals and the seizure of approximately ₹6.2 lakh in cash.

Acting on intelligence regarding illegal gambling activities, the raid was conducted at Som Bazar, Mukundpur. It fell under the jurisdiction of PS Bhalswa Dairy and unfolded in the early hours of the day, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kaushik and Inspector Gaurav Chaudhary. Reports suggest the premises were clandestinely functioning as a gambling 'book.'

With precision, the police team established an outer cordon, sealing all entry and exit points to prevent any escape attempt. During the quick raid, 22 individuals, including the main operators known as 'Dev' and 'Gupta Ji,' were apprehended. The officers successfully recovered cash, playing cards, and other gambling paraphernalia. The premises had allegedly been operational as an illegal gambling den for nearly a year, and further investigations are underway to apprehend additional suspects connected to this illegal enterprise.