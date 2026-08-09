Major Illegal Gambling Network Busted in Mukundpur, 22 Arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Outer North District dismantled a significant illegal gambling network in Mukundpur, arresting 22 individuals and seizing ₹6.2 lakh cash. The operation led by Additional DCP Amit Kaushik was based on intelligence about gambling activities. The raid marks a significant step against illegal gambling in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:53 IST
Major Illegal Gambling Network Busted in Mukundpur, 22 Arrested
Delhi Police bust illegal gambling den in Mukundpur area (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, the Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Outer North District successfully dismantled a major gambling network operating out of the Mukundpur area, officials announced on Sunday. The operation resulted in the arrest of 22 individuals and the seizure of approximately ₹6.2 lakh in cash.

Acting on intelligence regarding illegal gambling activities, the raid was conducted at Som Bazar, Mukundpur. It fell under the jurisdiction of PS Bhalswa Dairy and unfolded in the early hours of the day, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kaushik and Inspector Gaurav Chaudhary. Reports suggest the premises were clandestinely functioning as a gambling 'book.'

With precision, the police team established an outer cordon, sealing all entry and exit points to prevent any escape attempt. During the quick raid, 22 individuals, including the main operators known as 'Dev' and 'Gupta Ji,' were apprehended. The officers successfully recovered cash, playing cards, and other gambling paraphernalia. The premises had allegedly been operational as an illegal gambling den for nearly a year, and further investigations are underway to apprehend additional suspects connected to this illegal enterprise.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
2
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
3
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine
4
NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Current US Headlines

NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Curren...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026