Uttar Pradesh Marks Kakori Train Action Centenary: A Tribute to Patriotism

As Independence Day approaches, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to a historic moment in India's struggle for freedom by commemorating the 101st anniversary of the Kakori Train Action. The centenary celebration in Lucknow highlighted the bravery and patriotism of the martyrs involved in the 1925 train robbery.

During the event, Chief Minister Adityanath released two booklets, 'Vande Mataram' and 'Kakori Train Action,' to honor the heroes of Kakori and preserve their legacy through official records and children’s paintings. Families of valiant soldiers were also recognized for their sacrifices during the ceremony.

CM Adityanath underscored the significance of remembering the revolutionaries' noble cause of securing India's freedom and criticized past efforts to downplay their contributions by labeling the incident as the 'Kakori Robbery Case.' He stated that the Tiranga Yatra, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, aims to honor freedom fighters and promote PM Modi's 'Nation First' vision.