Runway Incident Highlights India's Aviation Safety Initiatives

A trainer aircraft veered off the runway during a routine exercise at Baramati Airfield in Maharashtra, officials reported on Sunday, while the investigation is ongoing.

The government and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) continue to implement measures aimed at bolstering aviation safety. Last year's seminar on 'Enhancing Aviation Safety through Collaboration' reflected the concerted efforts by industry leaders, government officials, and aviation professionals to address safety concerns.

India, known as the world's third-largest domestic civil aviation market, has seen remarkable growth in passenger traffic and cargo volumes over the past decade. With passenger traffic rising by an average of 9% annually and significant fleet expansion, India's aviation sector is poised for further growth and development.