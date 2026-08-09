AIIMS New Delhi Achieves Success with Second Dual Kidney Transplant from Marginal Donor

AIIMS New Delhi has marked a significant milestone with its second successful dual kidney transplantation, utilizing organs from a 70-year-old donor classified as marginal. This achievement underscores the potential of transplanting kidneys from brain-dead donors, offering hope in maximizing organ use and saving lives.

On July 28, the collaborative efforts involving the Departments of Nephrology, Anesthesia, Transplant Immunology, and the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) led to a meticulously planned procedure. Both kidneys were transplanted into a single recipient, a 56-year-old woman, ensuring efficient organ use and a promising recovery.

Despite the advanced age of the donor and a cold ischemia time of roughly 12 hours, both kidneys showed immediate post-operative functioning. The recipient, facing no complications, left the hospital with normal kidney function after ten days, a testament to the seamless coordination and dedicated teamwork at AIIMS, ORBO, and associated military hospitals.