BJD Champions Gen Z and Tribal Communities at Adivasi Diwas

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) reaffirmed its commitment to Gen Z and tribal communities during the International Adivasi Diwas. Leaders emphasized empowering youth and protecting tribal rights, with former Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discussing his resignation amid the NEET controversy to highlight Gen Z's potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 21:23 IST
BJD Champions Gen Z and Tribal Communities at Adivasi Diwas
BJD leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) solidified its stance supporting the younger generation and tribal communities during the celebration of the International Adivasi Diwas. Speaking at the event in Bhubaneswar, BJD leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan highlighted the party's dedication to Gen Z, stating they represent the future of both the country and the state.

In a backdrop of political tension, former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed his recent resignation, following the NEET paper leak protests. Pradhan underscored his decision as part of a larger commitment to protecting Gen Z from misinformation, asserting that the new generation's resolve far outweighed any official position.

Emphasizing the BJD's long-term commitment to tribal empowerment, President Naveen Patnaik and other party leaders detailed multiple initiatives to support tribal communities, including the establishment of the 'Swatantra Bhadhana Parishad'. The party remains steadfast in advocating for the inclusion of 169 tribal groups in the Scheduled Tribes list.

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