Dramatic Police Shootout in Punjab: Gangsters Apprehended After Fire Exchange

Two alleged gangsters involved in extortion were injured and arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Punjab's Firozpur district. The suspects, Harpreet Singh and Dilbagh Singh, were apprehended following a police blockade and are now under hospital care. An investigation into their criminal links is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:49 IST
Dramatic Police Shootout in Punjab: Gangsters Apprehended After Fire Exchange
Firozpur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two alleged gangsters were apprehended by Punjab Police following a shootout in the Mallanwala area of Firozpur district. The suspects, identified as Harpreet Singh and Dilbagh Singh, were injured in the exchange of fire and subsequently taken into custody by law enforcement officials.

The incident unfolded during a routine police blockade when the two men, traveling on a motorcycle, were signaled to stop. Ignoring the directive, they attempted to flee, prompting the police to initiate pursuit. The suspects fired shots at the officers, who responded by taking cover and returning fire, according to Firozpur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh.

Both suspects sustained injuries in the shootout and were transported to Civil Hospital Firozpur for medical treatment. Police have recovered two pistols reportedly used by the accused and are investigating their involvement in other criminal activities, including extortion. The arrests come as part of a broader crackdown on organized crime and extortion networks across Punjab.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk

Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk

Russia
2
GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid

GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid

United States
3
Young Entrepreneurs Shaping Fashion and Eyewear Markets

Young Entrepreneurs Shaping Fashion and Eyewear Markets

Global
4
Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Lebanon

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026