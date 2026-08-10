Dramatic Police Shootout in Punjab: Gangsters Apprehended After Fire Exchange

In a dramatic turn of events, two alleged gangsters were apprehended by Punjab Police following a shootout in the Mallanwala area of Firozpur district. The suspects, identified as Harpreet Singh and Dilbagh Singh, were injured in the exchange of fire and subsequently taken into custody by law enforcement officials.

The incident unfolded during a routine police blockade when the two men, traveling on a motorcycle, were signaled to stop. Ignoring the directive, they attempted to flee, prompting the police to initiate pursuit. The suspects fired shots at the officers, who responded by taking cover and returning fire, according to Firozpur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh.

Both suspects sustained injuries in the shootout and were transported to Civil Hospital Firozpur for medical treatment. Police have recovered two pistols reportedly used by the accused and are investigating their involvement in other criminal activities, including extortion. The arrests come as part of a broader crackdown on organized crime and extortion networks across Punjab.