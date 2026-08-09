SAD Backs Women's Reservation and Delimitation for Punjab's Prosperity

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Gulzar Singh Ranike expressed the party's support for the delimitation and women's reservation bills, emphasizing their alignment with public interest and Punjab's welfare. Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal highlighted gender equality inspired by Sikh Gurus' teachings, stressing immediate bill implementation, despite political complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:41 IST
SAD Backs Women's Reservation and Delimitation for Punjab's Prosperity
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gulzar Singh Ranike (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has officially extended its support for the delimitation and women's reservation bills, with senior leader Gulzar Singh Ranike underscoring their significance for Punjab's peace and prosperity. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Ranike stated that these measures are in the public interest and align with the party's long-standing advocacy for women's rights.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal highlighted the urgency of implementing the Women's Reservation Bill, referencing the egalitarian principles taught by the Sikh Gurus. During a leadership meeting in Chandigarh, Badal emphasized that the SAD draws its values from Sikh teachings and has historically backed women's equal rights, citing the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's example of women's reservation.

Despite the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 passing in Parliament, it stalled due to insufficient support in the Lok Sabha. While the Congress and other opposition parties back women's reservation, they resist the delimitation exercise demanding increased parliamentary seats. Ranike acknowledged discussions about a potential BJP alliance but confirmed a consensus to endorse the bills for the greater good of Punjab.

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