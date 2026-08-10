Akhilesh Yadav Questions Government's Stance on Foreign Contributions and Wealth Outflow

Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament, Akhilesh Yadav, criticized the central government on Monday for its approach towards the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill. Yadav questioned the government's transparency regarding the outflow of Indian wealth, highlighting the lack of restrictions compared to the stringent regulations on foreign funds entering India.

Yadav further accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of favoring affluent individuals, noting that laws like the FCRA are applied selectively, primarily targeting minority groups. 'The government should reveal how much Indian wealth is moving abroad. Despite restrictions on foreign capital, the wealthy continue to prosper under BJP governance,' he stated.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, reintroduced in the Lok Sabha, intends to revise the 2010 Act. It aims to enhance oversight of foreign contributions, establishing a Designated Authority to monitor such funds. Ministry of Home Affairs data shows that Rs 55,741 crore in foreign remittances were received by over 13,000 entities from 2019 to 2022.