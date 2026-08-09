CM Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress on Youth Opportunities, Highlights Modi's Achievements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Congress of neglecting youth-centric areas such as education and employment during its tenure. He praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts, citing the development of skill centers and educational institutions while questioning the Congress and Samajwadi Party's contributions to youth welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 19:18 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Congress on Youth Opportunities, Highlights Modi's Achievements
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a sharp jab at Congress on Sunday, accusing the party of failing to adequately promote education, skill development, and entrepreneurship during its prolonged rule in India. Speaking at a public event in Siddharthnagar, Adityanath commended initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that have aimed at addressing these critical sectors.

The Chief Minister underscored the necessity for quality education, skill training, and entrepreneurial avenues for the youth, lamenting Congress's lack of vision in these areas. He highlighted that under Modi's leadership, 17 crore jobs have been secured, reflecting significant strides in infrastructure and skill development since 2014.

Emphasizing progress, Adityanath noted the increase in skill centers, medical colleges, and premier institutions like IITs and IIMs. He questioned the records of Congress and the Samajwadi Party in matters impacting the youth, challenging Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to justify their legacy of support for young voters.

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