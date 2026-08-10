Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Parliamentary Deadlock and Ram Temple Donation Scandal

SP MP Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP as a 'massive land mafia party' over the parliamentary stalemate and concerns regarding donations for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Opposition demands answers from Home Minister Amit Shah on police actions and donation issues, keeping Parliament deadlocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 11:59 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Parliamentary Deadlock and Ram Temple Donation Scandal
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a heated critique, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being a 'massive land mafia party.' He challenged the government on the ongoing parliamentary stalemate and raised concerns about alleged donation embezzlement tied to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, demanding transparency and accountability.

Yadav questioned the use of force against protestors, contrasting it with the introduction of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act Amendment Bill. He criticized government assurances about keeping Indian money within the country, suggesting that the ruling party seeks to control institutions under the pretext of FCRA. Yadav's comments underscore the tension surrounding land issues in Ayodhya and the associated surge in property prices.

As the parliamentary deadlock continues, opposition parties refuse to relent until Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the controversial police actions and the Ram Temple donation case. Congress MP KC Venugopal reiterated the demand, emphasizing that Parliament's logjam will persist without Shah's statement.

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