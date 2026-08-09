Uttarakhand's Patriotic Wave: 'Tiranga Yatra' Spurs National Pride

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed high praise for the state's citizens during the ongoing 'Tiranga Yatras', acknowledging the populace's firm commitment to national service. Addressing reporters, Dhami highlighted that the citizens of Devbhoomi consistently demonstrate their patriotism, reflecting a strong dedication to the nation's security and unity.

Speaking at the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Dehradun ahead of Independence Day, Dhami emphasized India's growing global stature. He attributed this rise to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that India, asserting itself with newfound confidence, now claims a prominent place on the world stage.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' forms part of the larger 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative introduced in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. This year, the focus includes celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The campaign will feature a range of activities including rallies, concerts, and exhibitions, aimed at fostering national pride and unity.