Uttarakhand's Patriotic Wave: 'Tiranga Yatra' Spurs National Pride

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the state's citizens for their enthusiasm in the 'Tiranga Yatras'. He emphasized the unwavering commitment of the people to national duty and India's rise as a global power. The campaign aligns with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and aims to strengthen patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:39 IST
Uttarakhand's Patriotic Wave: 'Tiranga Yatra' Spurs National Pride
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed high praise for the state's citizens during the ongoing 'Tiranga Yatras', acknowledging the populace's firm commitment to national service. Addressing reporters, Dhami highlighted that the citizens of Devbhoomi consistently demonstrate their patriotism, reflecting a strong dedication to the nation's security and unity.

Speaking at the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Dehradun ahead of Independence Day, Dhami emphasized India's growing global stature. He attributed this rise to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that India, asserting itself with newfound confidence, now claims a prominent place on the world stage.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' forms part of the larger 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative introduced in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. This year, the focus includes celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The campaign will feature a range of activities including rallies, concerts, and exhibitions, aimed at fostering national pride and unity.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
2
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
3
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine
4
NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Current US Headlines

NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Curren...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026