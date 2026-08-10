Heavy Rainfall Alert: Dehradun Braces for Storms

On Monday, ominous dark clouds gathered over Dehradun and surrounding regions, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted residents to expect moderate to heavy rainfall within hours. The warning signaled potential intense downpours in certain areas, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Across the state of Uttarakhand, the IMD anticipates widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers, particularly on August 10 and 11, when heavy precipitation is forecasted for most districts. While the mountainous regions maintain consistent rainfall intensity, the plains, including Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar, may see a decrease in distribution. Severe weather alerts target isolated sections of Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Champawat, with risks for thunderstorms and extremely heavy rainfall.

Authorities have issued safety advisories to mitigate landslide impacts and road blockages. Residents in hill regions are urged to stay alert, while Chardham pilgrims should travel only if necessary. Rising river levels pose flash flood threats in low-lying areas; hence, inhabitants near riverbanks are advised to remain vigilant and avoid crossing landslide-prone zones.