America Digs In: Balancing Power in the Indo-Pacific

The United States is reaffirming its commitment to Asia, opting to 'dig in' in order to maintain a favorable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region. Despite concerns over its reliability, the U.S. is urging allies to shoulder more defensive responsibilities.

In a speech in Manila, Elbridge Colby, the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, emphasized America's ongoing interest in the region. He highlighted the importance of partnership and burden-sharing, rather than dependency.

During his Southeast Asian tour, which includes stops in Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia, Colby reiterated that America is not withdrawing but enhancing its military commitment. He pointed out the necessity for allies to bolster their defenses, reinforcing the strength of regional deterrence.