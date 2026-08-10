Parliamentary Deadlock: Calls for Accountability Amid Legislative Stalemate

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has indicated that the government is making strides in engaging with the Opposition to break the legislative deadlock. With crucial bills on the line, particularly those deemed in the national interest, Mhaske stressed the government's commitment to ensuring their introduction and passage in Parliament.

Simultaneously, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut warned of ongoing disruptions in Parliament if a no-confidence motion is not addressed and clarity is not provided on the Jantar Mantar incident. Speaking at a press briefing, Raut highlighted the demands for accountability surrounding the alleged attacks on protesters and emphasized that parliamentary proceedings would remain tumultuous until these issues are satisfactorily addressed.

In a further critique, Congress MP Mallu Ravi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of avoiding Parliament, thereby obstructing the advancement of significant bills such as the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills. Ravi urged the leadership to confront the Opposition's questions directly, underscoring a pressing need for government accountability on recent demonstrations.