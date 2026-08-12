Political Turmoil Intensifies Over Jharkhand's Youth Employment Crisis

Jharkhand's political scene grows tense as Hemant Soren accuses the opposition of assembly disruptions amid protests over exam irregularities. The BJP demands a CBI probe into the allegations. Meanwhile, students call for the cancellation of JSSC exams and reforms, leading to widespread demonstrations across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:50 IST
Political Turmoil Intensifies Over Jharkhand's Youth Employment Crisis
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In Jharkhand, a political storm is brewing as Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of disrupting the state assembly's function, amid protests over recruitment exam irregularities. Soren assured efforts to address youth issues, highlighting BJP's alleged role in hampering local employment during their tenure.

The assembly was adjourned sine die before its scheduled conclusion, with the BJP demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations. Opposition leader Babulal Marandi criticized the JMM-led government for evading student-related issues, fueling tensions.

The controversy has incited statewide demonstrations, with students and political groups demanding a CBI inquiry and exam cancellations. The ongoing unrest reflects broad concerns over employment opportunities and alleged misconduct in government recruitment processes.

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