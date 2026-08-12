Political Turmoil Intensifies Over Jharkhand's Youth Employment Crisis
Jharkhand's political scene grows tense as Hemant Soren accuses the opposition of assembly disruptions amid protests over exam irregularities. The BJP demands a CBI probe into the allegations. Meanwhile, students call for the cancellation of JSSC exams and reforms, leading to widespread demonstrations across the state.
- Country:
- India
In Jharkhand, a political storm is brewing as Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of disrupting the state assembly's function, amid protests over recruitment exam irregularities. Soren assured efforts to address youth issues, highlighting BJP's alleged role in hampering local employment during their tenure.
The assembly was adjourned sine die before its scheduled conclusion, with the BJP demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations. Opposition leader Babulal Marandi criticized the JMM-led government for evading student-related issues, fueling tensions.
The controversy has incited statewide demonstrations, with students and political groups demanding a CBI inquiry and exam cancellations. The ongoing unrest reflects broad concerns over employment opportunities and alleged misconduct in government recruitment processes.
ALSO READ
-
Union Minister Alleges Rs 400 Crore Recruitment Scam in Jharkhand
-
Rajya Sabha Tensions Flare: 'Lungi Wala' Remark Sparks Outrage
-
Protests and Accusations: Political Clash Over Student Agitations
-
Sanjay Raut Challenges Amit Shah: 'Now It's Your Turn to Be Afraid'
-
BJP Leader Demands CBI Probe into Jharkhand Exam Scandal amid Student Protests