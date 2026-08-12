JPSC-JSSC Aspirants' Agitation Heats Up Amid Allegations and Health Concerns

As agitations over exam irregularities enter the 19th day in Ranchi, health concerns of protesting students surface. While Chief Minister Hemant Soren accuses BJP of disruption, demands for a CBI probe persist. Opposition criticizes the government's handling of the issue, alleging evasive actions and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:03 IST
JPSC-JSSC Aspirants' Agitation Heats Up Amid Allegations and Health Concerns
Visuals of the protest (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In Ranchi, the 19th consecutive day of protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants has amplified concerns over examination irregularities. Health issues have emerged as a central concern, prompting medical teams to assess the situation at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Sadar Hospital's SK Jha assured that the students' health remains stable, with normal blood pressure and oxygen levels. Basic medical assistance is being provided, although some students report feeling unwell.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the BJP of disrupting the state Assembly's operations amid calls for a CBI investigation into the alleged examination misconduct. Opposition leader Babulal Marandi criticized the government's evasive response to student concerns, accusing Soren of shielding officials linked to the irregularities.

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