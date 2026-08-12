Himachal Pradesh's New Cess Fuels Debate: Impact on Residents

The government of Himachal Pradesh has introduced a Widow and Orphan Cess of 60 paise per litre on both petrol and diesel, leading to price hikes in Dharamshala. Petrol prices have surged by up to 71 paise per litre, and diesel has increased by 69 paise per litre, now coupled with a new milk cess imposed on electricity bills.

Local taxi owners, like Anoop, express concern over the financial burden this brings. Despite acknowledging the good intentions behind the government's decision, Anoop notes the added strain on daily earnings, pointing out that keeping fares unchanged might not last if fuel prices keep escalating.

Another resident, Ravinder Kumar, echoes the sentiment, highlighting the pressure on lower- and middle-income households. Kumar urges the government to recognize the struggles of these groups, stressing the need for policies that address escalating living costs. Meanwhile, political figures are divided on the issue, with the Congress justifying the move as necessary welfare action due to inadequate central assistance.