Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Unravels: Key Arrests and Asset Seizures Exposed

Congress leader Ramgopal Agrawal has been arrested in connection with a Rs 3,000 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The ED accuses him of benefiting substantially from illicit proceeds. Significant assets have been seized, highlighting the extent of the syndicate's fraudulent activities in the state's liquor trade from 2019-2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:31 IST
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Unravels: Key Arrests and Asset Seizures Exposed
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Congress leader Ramgopal Agrawal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly receiving a significant portion of illicit proceeds from the Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The scam, reportedly generating around Rs 3,000 crore, involves irregularities in the state's liquor trade.

The ED's investigation revealed that Agrawal, who once served as the treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, was implicated based on testimonies recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He is accused of instructing the delivery of the proceeds to the Congress office in Raipur.

The investigation traces back to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Economic Offences Wing and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Raipur. It implicates a syndicate led by Anwar Dhebar and Anil Tuteja, accused of creating a large-scale scam in the state's liquor trade between 2019 and 2023, with significant asset seizures following the arrests.

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