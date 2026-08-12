Mumbai Suburban Rail Revamp: Accelerated AC Trains Induction

In a significant move to upgrade Mumbai's suburban railway services, the Government has unveiled a dual approach focusing on boosting network capacity and speeding up the induction of AC local trains. A substantial investment of ₹22,000 crore is directed towards capacity enhancement, including new corridors, additional lines, and platform extensions to support 15-coach trains. This strategy also involves yard remodelling, with the goal of fortifying the suburban network.

In tandem with this infrastructure investment, the Government approved 238 additional AC suburban rakes for Mumbai. The initial procurement timeline projected a series supply start in three years, with full availability by 2034. However, given the railways' pivotal role in Mumbai, the Government decided to expedite the program by manufacturing the rakes simultaneously at three Railway units: the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, and the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli. This approach accelerates the availability of the first AC rake to 2027, with the entire fleet anticipated by 2030.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of the Mumbai local rail system, announcing that the Government's intervention aims to deliver the first AC local train by 2027. CMD MRVC Vilas S Wadekar stressed the importance of aligning AC rake induction with new corridor commissioning to enhance services swiftly. The overarching goal is a safer, more comfortable, and capacity-enhanced network for Mumbai, a vital lifeline for the city's daily commuters.