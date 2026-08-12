Tragedy Strikes Mumbai: Landslide Leaves Several Trapped in Kurla

In the early hours of Wednesday, a landslide struck Gaushiya Chawl in Mumbai's Kurla, near Rathod Medical, potentially trapping six to eight individuals. The unfortunate event, reportedly caused by heavy rains, occurred around 3:48 AM.

Deepak Ganesh Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, has confirmed the recovery of two bodies, while rescue efforts persist unremittingly. Police personnel, alongside crucial teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other relevant agencies, have mobilized swiftly to the affected site.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane have made their presence known at the landslide site, ensuring that rescue operations are ongoing. Designated Officer Gajanan Jaitapkar informed reporters about the government's plans to relocate residents from the endangered zones to safer areas, citing notifications delivered to homeowners ahead of the monsoon season. The community awaits further developments eagerly.