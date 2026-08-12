Tragedy in Kurla: Mumbai Mayor Announces Compensation After Fatal Landslide

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Twade declared a compensation package for the families affected by the devastating Kurla landslide that claimed six lives and injured four others. A support amount of four lakh rupees is designated per deceased individual's family, with an additional Rs 50,000 for each injured party, according to a statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The announcement came following the Mayor's visit to the landslide site, where she extended her condolences and instructed involved agencies to enhance the speed and coordination of their relief operations. Key officials, including Yaprasad Division Committee Chairman Vijayendra Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Avinash Dhakane, and L Department Assistant Commissioner Anil Jadhav, also assessed the situation on-site.

Triggered by heavy rainfall, the landslide occurred early Wednesday morning at Gaushiya Chawl in Mumbai's Kurla. Two bodies were recovered, with ongoing rescue operations led by the BMC and supported by the NDRF and police teams. Police personnel, along with various rescue agencies, remain deployed at the scene, striving to save any remaining trapped individuals. The BMC reports continuous efforts to manage the emergency effectively.