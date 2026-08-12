Tragedy in Kurla: Mumbai Mayor Announces Compensation After Fatal Landslide

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Twade announces financial compensation for victims' families of the Kurla landslide that left six dead and four injured. The Mayor visits the site, coordinating swift emergency response efforts. The landslide, caused by rain, prompted immediate rescue operations by the BMC, NDRF, and police teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 12:03 IST
Tragedy in Kurla: Mumbai Mayor Announces Compensation After Fatal Landslide
Visuals of the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Twade declared a compensation package for the families affected by the devastating Kurla landslide that claimed six lives and injured four others. A support amount of four lakh rupees is designated per deceased individual's family, with an additional Rs 50,000 for each injured party, according to a statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The announcement came following the Mayor's visit to the landslide site, where she extended her condolences and instructed involved agencies to enhance the speed and coordination of their relief operations. Key officials, including Yaprasad Division Committee Chairman Vijayendra Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Avinash Dhakane, and L Department Assistant Commissioner Anil Jadhav, also assessed the situation on-site.

Triggered by heavy rainfall, the landslide occurred early Wednesday morning at Gaushiya Chawl in Mumbai's Kurla. Two bodies were recovered, with ongoing rescue operations led by the BMC and supported by the NDRF and police teams. Police personnel, along with various rescue agencies, remain deployed at the scene, striving to save any remaining trapped individuals. The BMC reports continuous efforts to manage the emergency effectively.

TRENDING

1
Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

India
2
Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

Global
3
Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Luigi Mangione's High-Stakes Trial Set to Begin Amidst Controversy

Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Remains a Battleground

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026