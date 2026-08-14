Karnataka BJP Stages Protest Against Congress' Alleged Failures

In a dramatic display of dissent, Karnataka BJP leaders have taken to the Vidhana Soudha premises in protest, voicing their discontent against the state government's decisions. The party criticized the administration for not appointing a female minister in the cabinet and accused it of hijacking the chairmanship of the legislative council.

Leader of Opposition Chalawadi Narayanaswami lambasted the Congress, accusing its leadership of being power-hungry and operating without concrete policies. He criticized opposition leaders for their derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that respect should be afforded to the nation's leader, regardless of political affiliations.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra challenged the state's Congress-led government on several fronts, including threats to ban the RSS and inadequate infrastructure management. He condemned new municipal burdens, highlighting concerns over deteriorating conditions and financial mismanagement, while dismissing Rahul Gandhi's criticism as mere theatrics.