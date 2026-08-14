Tragic Road Mishaps in Uttarakhand: Tourists and Locals Suffer

A shocking accident near Lakshmi Khan in Malla Ramgarh, Nainital district, has left around 20 tourists injured after their tempo traveller plunged into a deep gorge. Promptly responding to the emergency, police teams from Ramgarh and Bhawali, along with SDRF personnel and local residents, initiated a rescue mission.

The injured tourists were transported to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ramgarh for urgent medical attention. Bhawali Kotwal Prakash Singh Mehra informed ANI that police teams acted swiftly, reaching the scene immediately after the accident was reported to oversee the rescue operation.

Adding to the region's string of accidents, another incident occurred where two individuals were injured after a car veered off the Bhowali-Ramgarh road, descending nearly 50 metres into a gorge. Prompt response from the SDRF, led by Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni, ensured the rescue of occupants Kharesh and Ritu Duggal. In another tragic accident earlier, a truck tumbled 100 metres down a gorge on the Tarsali-Phata road in Rudraprayag, resulting in two fatalities and a joint rescue effort by SDRF, NDRF, and local authorities.