Striking the Heart of Russia's Energy Hub
Ukraine's military targeted Russia's Novatek gas condensate processing complex in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. The attack resulted in damage to two processing units and a subsequent fire. This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions in the region, affecting the energy sector critically.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine's military has confirmed an attack on Russia's Novatek gas condensate processing complex located in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga.
The strike, conducted overnight, resulted in damage to two essential processing units and ignited a fire within the facility, according to reports from the general staff on the Telegram app.
This development represents a notable escalation in the ongoing regional tensions, targeting a critical component of Russia's energy infrastructure.