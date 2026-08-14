Tata Steel Transfers Jamshedpur FC Stake to Churchill Brothers Amid ISL Uncertainties

Tata Steel sold all its stake in Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC to Goa's Churchill Brothers for a token amount of 100 INR ($1.05). This follows Tata's decision to withdraw from the ISL entirely, leaving Churchill Brothers to inherit Jamshedpur's sporting license and contracts of 12 players and 2 coaches.

Fans of Jamshedpur FC showed their dismay through public appeals, urging Tata Steel to reconsider the decision after their club had achieved significant successes, like winning the ISL League Winners' Shield in 2021-22. Despite emotional pleas, the official announcement on Friday confirmed Tata's exit from the league.

The transition leaves the city of Jamshedpur without a top-flight team as focus shifts to Churchill Brothers in Goa. Amid uncertainties surrounding the ISL's future fixtures and broadcasting details, the commercial landscape of Indian football remains in flux.