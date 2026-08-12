BJP Blasts Congress for Disrupting Monsoon Session Debates

BJP President Nitin Nabin criticizes Congress and the INDIA bloc for avoiding constructive debates during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. He accuses them of damaging democratic values and creating chaos. Allegations include disruptions led by Congress veteran Rahul Gandhi, impacting parliamentary functions and missing discussions on crucial public issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 23:14 IST
BJP Blasts Congress for Disrupting Monsoon Session Debates
BJP president Nitin Nabin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President Nitin Nabin, on Wednesday, lambasted the Congress and the INDIA bloc for dodging meaningful discussions crucial to the public during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. In a post on the social media platform X, Nabin asserted that Parliament is a 'sacred temple of democracy' where genuine debates should happen, but claimed that Congress shied away from such discussions.

Nabin highlighted that the opposition, initially pushing for a dialogue on youth issues, retreated when the government opened the floor. According to him, the government was prepared to talk on every topic, but the opposition evaded addressing these matters, raising the question of why they continually fled from 'Debate, Discussion, and Dialogue.'

The BJP stalwart also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs for repeatedly disrupting parliamentary proceedings, which he claimed obstructed other MPs from engaging in debates. This conduct, especially during the inaugural session for rookie MPs, painted a 'shameful picture' of democracy, claimed the party.

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