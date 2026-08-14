Taiwan's Military Drills Stir Tensions: China's Response

In a strong rebuke, China's defense ministry has labeled Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises as a 'wasteful charade' that fosters unnecessary panic, marking the first official comment since the war games began last week.

The Han Kuang drills focus on defensive scenarios, reacting to China's growing military activities around the democratically governed island, aimed at securing Taiwan's resilience if tensions escalate.

Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, emphasized defiance against Chinese pressure, asserting the island's determination to uphold its self-governed status while maintaining peace in the region.