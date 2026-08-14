Taiwan's Military Drills Stir Tensions: China's Response

China's defense ministry criticized Taiwan's Han Kuang military exercises as a wartime charade inciting public fear. The exercises, addressing potential Chinese aggression, included scenarios of maritime blockades and slowing mobile internet. Taiwan insists on defending its autonomy, while China prefers peaceful measures for reunification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:03 IST
Taiwan's Military Drills Stir Tensions: China's Response
  • Country:
  • China

In a strong rebuke, China's defense ministry has labeled Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises as a 'wasteful charade' that fosters unnecessary panic, marking the first official comment since the war games began last week.

The Han Kuang drills focus on defensive scenarios, reacting to China's growing military activities around the democratically governed island, aimed at securing Taiwan's resilience if tensions escalate.

Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, emphasized defiance against Chinese pressure, asserting the island's determination to uphold its self-governed status while maintaining peace in the region.

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