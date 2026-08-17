CBI Charges Influential Duo in Twisha Sharma Death Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an extensive 636-page chargesheet in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case at the CBI Court, implicating her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh. They face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Ashish Sharma, Twisha’s cousin, confirmed the chargesheet has established allegations of cruelty.

The court has summoned key officials for a further hearing. The chargesheet's formal documentation transfer is still in process, with a detailed examination underway. Ashish mentioned, "Determining the exact details in it remains challenging as we review the documents." Furthermore, he noted, "No information about a second post-mortem is yet available in the preliminary summary, which might be detailed in the main documents."

The CBI has requested court approval for a more in-depth investigation. Highlighting witness intervention and probable data tampering, Ashish emphasized the significance of treating the accused without bias. He expects the judiciary to uphold justice impartially, ensuring Giribala Singh is treated like any ordinary citizen.