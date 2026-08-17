Delhi High Court Extends Bail for Drug Case Accused Amidst Family Health Crisis

The Delhi High Court extended interim bail for Ritik Bajaj, accused in a major drug case, due to his wife's severe medical issues. Originally repatriated from Dubai, Bajaj was ordered to surrender in August. His plea highlights his wife's spinal surgery and critical health, advocating for bail extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 21:31 IST
Delhi High Court Extends Bail for Drug Case Accused Amidst Family Health Crisis
Delhi High Court (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The interim bail granted to Ritik Bajaj, linked to a significant drug case, was extended by the Delhi High Court on Monday due to his wife's medical condition. Initially arrested after his repatriation from Dubai, Bajaj's case involves a 500 kg drug haul, marking substantial charges.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav presided over the decision, allowing the extension for four more weeks. Consideration was given to medical documentation presented in court. Bajaj's initial interim bail, approved by the trial court, faced denial for further extension previously, necessitating his surrender by August 17.

Bajaj's representation led by advocate Prabhav Ralli cited his wife's critical health condition post a spinal surgery and her advised bed rest, as well as his mother-in-law's advanced ovarian cancer diagnosis to seek relief. The court recognized the severe aspects of the case with ongoing medical supervision.

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