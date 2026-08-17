Delhi High Court Extends Bail for Drug Case Accused Amidst Family Health Crisis

The interim bail granted to Ritik Bajaj, linked to a significant drug case, was extended by the Delhi High Court on Monday due to his wife's medical condition. Initially arrested after his repatriation from Dubai, Bajaj's case involves a 500 kg drug haul, marking substantial charges.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav presided over the decision, allowing the extension for four more weeks. Consideration was given to medical documentation presented in court. Bajaj's initial interim bail, approved by the trial court, faced denial for further extension previously, necessitating his surrender by August 17.

Bajaj's representation led by advocate Prabhav Ralli cited his wife's critical health condition post a spinal surgery and her advised bed rest, as well as his mother-in-law's advanced ovarian cancer diagnosis to seek relief. The court recognized the severe aspects of the case with ongoing medical supervision.