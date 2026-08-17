Supreme Court Pressures Karnataka on Cauvery Water Release to Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court has urged Karnataka to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority's directives to ensure the release of water to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu claims a backlog in water received, pointing out Karnataka's alleged non-compliance amidst reports of severe distress in the Cauvery basin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 13:55 IST
Supreme Court Pressures Karnataka on Cauvery Water Release to Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court of India (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Monday, the Supreme Court urged the Karnataka government to adhere to the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) directives concerning water releases to Tamil Nadu. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta scheduled a hearing for August 24 to examine Tamil Nadu's demand for action, with an updated status report on water allocation expected by then.

Karnataka has been instructed to follow the CWMA guidelines, with the case adjourned for further review. The bench intends to revisit the situation after a week to assess the ongoing compliance with water release policies. In the interim, Karnataka is required to ensure adherence to the CWMA's instructions.

Representing Tamil Nadu, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan argued Karnataka's failure in meeting the CWMA standards, stating the state isn't receiving the necessary water volume for agricultural purposes. He highlighted that despite a significant availability in Karnataka's reservoirs, Tamil Nadu has only received a fraction of its entitled water share.

In defense, Karnataka's representative, senior advocate Shyam Divan, dismissed Tamil Nadu's accusations, citing 'extreme distress' in the Cauvery basin as a contributing factor. Divan emphasized that the CWMA had accounted for the water shortfall before formulating its directives, which Karnataka has reportedly exceeded in compliance.

Further developments include Tamil Nadu's legal challenge over the non-execution of the CWMA's July 30 directive, aimed at securing the state's vital water resources. The case brings into focus the longstanding Cauvery water-sharing conflict between the neighboring states, accentuated by political and judicial interventions. The DMK party, aligning with Tamil Nadu's interests, seeks enforcement of precise water flow mandates previously established by the apex court and regulatory bodies.

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