Debate Erupts Over Proposed Merger of Molakalmuru Constituency

Congress MLA NY Gopalakrishna has ignited controversy by proposing that Molakalmuru constituency should either be integrated with Andhra Pradesh or Challakere in Karnataka. His remarks, made during an event in Molakalmuru, highlight concerns over the constituency's stagnation in development and infrastructure due to geographical and administrative challenges.

Gopalakrishna contends that joining a larger administrative unit with better resources could enhance focus on development and resolve longstanding issues. However, his comments have evoked mixed reactions. Some leaders in the region support the idea, while others, emphasizing Molakalmuru's identity, oppose it, arguing that it compromises Karnataka's territorial integrity.

Former MLA Neralgunte Thippeswamy has criticized Gopalakrishna, attributing his statement to disappointment over not receiving a ministerial position. Thippeswamy insisted that Molakalmuru's development should be prioritized within Karnataka, addressing infrastructure and social issues through governmental pressure rather than political rhetoric. He emphasized the need for tangible progress rather than divisive proposals.