Congress vs BJP: Vande Mataram Sparks Political Battle
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai accuses BJP of politicizing 'Vande Mataram' to distract from failures. The BJP, in response, criticizes Congress leaders' conduct during an Independence Day ceremony. Both parties clash over the national song's significance amid broader political tensions involving protests and allegations of corruption.
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- India
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has leveled accusations at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party is politicizing national symbols. Amid the ongoing 'Vande Mataram' row, Rai claimed that the BJP fabricates controversies to distract from its administrative shortcomings and public grievances.
During a press conference in Varanasi, Rai responded to recent confrontations between BJP and Congress workers, emphasizing that 'Vande Mataram' is an integral part of Congress events at all levels. He criticized the BJP for using the national song as a marketing tool and event-management exercise rather than a patriotic expression.
Highlighting a specific incident in Banaras, Rai alleged that BJP activists, armed with torches, attempted to provoke unrest by marching toward Congress offices but failed to sing 'Vande Mataram' correctly. He accused the BJP of lacking historical ties to the freedom movement and using public displays to project superficial patriotism while diverting attention from pressing issues such as police violence and corruption.
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