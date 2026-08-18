Death Toll Rises in Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Urgent Search Continues

The grim reality of the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse came into sharper focus on Tuesday as the death toll increased to nine, following the recovery of another worker's body. With one worker still missing, efforts to locate them continue at a feverish pace, according to local officials.

The disaster, which took place on August 13 at the under-construction THDC tunnel near Pipalkoti, was triggered by a surge of water and debris akin to a landslide near the Birhi River. The calamity subsequently trapped several workers inside the tunnel, prompting a full-scale rescue effort.

Coordinated by teams from local administration, police, and both state and national disaster response forces, the operation involves removing sludge and draining water to facilitate search efforts. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a magisterial inquiry, highlighting the prioritization of worker safety on such projects.