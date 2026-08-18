Uttarakhand CM Dhami Calls for Strengthening BJP's Grassroots Network
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the need for stronger grassroots organization at a crucial BJP meeting. Discussions focused on intensifying public outreach and better coordination between party workers and government representatives. Dhami underscored the importance of conveying government initiatives effectively to the public and reinforcing the party's booth-level presence.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand convened a significant meeting at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in Dehradun on Tuesday, gathering key political figures from the Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, and Haridwar constituencies. The agenda centered on reviewing party organization at every level, emphasizing the necessity of bolstering grassroots efforts.
According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, topics of discussion included enhancing party activities from the assembly to the booth level. Dhami asserted that the BJP's effectiveness lies in its robust organizational framework and committed members. He called for continuous communication with party workers and prioritized public outreach initiatives.
Dhami highlighted that active participation at the booth level and improved synergy between elected officials and party leaders are pivotal for organizational strength. The meeting also addressed preparations for forthcoming campaigns, with Dhami urging representatives to spread awareness of governmental welfare schemes and developmental achievements to all societal sections, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's visionary approach for Uttarakhand's development.
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